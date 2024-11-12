Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker makes EFL return three years after leaving Owls and England
The 31-year-old’s last game in English football was as a substitute against Derby County on the day that the Owls were relegated in 2021, and since then he has gone on to play for Metalist Kharkiv, Tuzlaspor, Samsunspor, Bandırmaspor and Şanlıurfaspor as he ventured around Ukraine and Turkey.
Now, however, he’s found himself back on home soil once again, signing a short-term deal with the Cumbrians until January, after which he’ll no doubt be hoping to secure his more long-term future as well.
Harris hadn’t played at all since May when he left his most recent club in Turkey, however Carlisle manager, Mike Williamson, didn’t waste much time in getting him back out there on the field for his new side, coming on as a second half sub as they ended a nine-game winless streak by beating Salford City.
"There's a lot of positives,” Williamson said after the ex-Wednesday man made his debut. “His international clearance came through. I thought he showed bits of quality and I think the fitter and stronger he gets, the better he's going to be for us.”
Harris played 88 times for the Owls during his two-year spell at Hillsborough, getting 12 goals and assists for the club before leaving at the end of the 2020/21 campaign following relegation into League One. He described his time at S6 as an ‘honour’ in his farewell message.
