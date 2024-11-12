Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Kadeem Harris, was back in EFL action over the weekend for the first time in over three years.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old’s last game in English football was as a substitute against Derby County on the day that the Owls were relegated in 2021, and since then he has gone on to play for Metalist Kharkiv, Tuzlaspor, Samsunspor, Bandırmaspor and Şanlıurfaspor as he ventured around Ukraine and Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, however, he’s found himself back on home soil once again, signing a short-term deal with the Cumbrians until January, after which he’ll no doubt be hoping to secure his more long-term future as well.

Harris hadn’t played at all since May when he left his most recent club in Turkey, however Carlisle manager, Mike Williamson, didn’t waste much time in getting him back out there on the field for his new side, coming on as a second half sub as they ended a nine-game winless streak by beating Salford City.

"There's a lot of positives,” Williamson said after the ex-Wednesday man made his debut. “His international clearance came through. I thought he showed bits of quality and I think the fitter and stronger he gets, the better he's going to be for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Harris played 88 times for the Owls during his two-year spell at Hillsborough, getting 12 goals and assists for the club before leaving at the end of the 2020/21 campaign following relegation into League One. He described his time at S6 as an ‘honour’ in his farewell message.