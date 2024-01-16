International could be struck off Sheffield Wednesday registration list with season under serious threat (cloned)
The extent of injury to Sheffield Wednesday wide man Juan Delgado has been made clear - and it's not good news.
The 30-year-old Chile international arrived at the club from Portuguese side Paços Ferreira in the summer and made 12 appearances across all competitions before suffering a hip injury at the outset of the international break in early October. Delgado is understood to have had surgery on a hip problem.
The extent of Delgado's injury and the timescale of his recovery was initially unclear. But speaking to The Star, manager Danny Röhl provided an update to suggest he could be out for the rest of the season. Given the lengthy nature of any comeback, it leaves the Owls with a decision to make over whether or not to register Delgado for the second half of the season.
"It is a difficult one, this injury," Röhl told The Star. "It's not an easy one. You never know what happens in the next weeks but it does not look good and it will take time. It is then up to us to make a decision because it is up to us to select 25 players and we have to make a decision on whether it is the right situation to take him on that list if there's a chance for him to come back in, if not we have to look at what we can do."
A maximum of 25 players over the age of 21 can be registered to any one EFL squad, with clubs having to send a registration list to the authorities within 24 hours of the closure of the transfer window. Wednesday entered the window with a full compliment and have moved Momo Diaby into the squad. John Buckley and Tyreeq Bakinson will be de-registered, and while Ike Ugbo will need to be registered, James Beadle will not count towards the number given he is under the age of 21.