The 30-year-old Chile international arrived at the club from Portuguese side Paços Ferreira in the summer and made 12 appearances across all competitions before suffering a hip injury at the outset of the international break in early October. Delgado is understood to have had surgery on a hip problem.

The extent of Delgado's injury and the timescale of his recovery was initially unclear. But speaking to The Star, manager Danny Röhl provided an update to suggest he could be out for the rest of the season. Given the lengthy nature of any comeback, it leaves the Owls with a decision to make over whether or not to register Delgado for the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is a difficult one, this injury," Röhl told The Star. "It's not an easy one. You never know what happens in the next weeks but it does not look good and it will take time. It is then up to us to make a decision because it is up to us to select 25 players and we have to make a decision on whether it is the right situation to take him on that list if there's a chance for him to come back in, if not we have to look at what we can do."