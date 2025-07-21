Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Josh Windass, looks set to be facing his former club next season after agreeing terms with Wrexham.

That’s according to GiveMeSport, who reported on Sunday that Windass, who secured his release from Hillsborough last week, was bound for the Red Dragons, with a medical booked in for today. He’s wasted no time in finding a new club following the mutual termination of his deal at S6 following the club’s financial problems of late.

“Wrexham have agreed to terms with striker Josh Windass with a medical planned for Monday,” GMS wrote. “Windass is a free agent after the mutual termination of his contract from financially-troubled Sheffield Wednesday. Norwich City and Coventry City still hope to make a last push to sign the player, but Wrexham are closing on a deal.

Josh Windass isn’t wasting any time

“The 31-year-old held remote talks with Wrexham over the past 72 hours, including with manager Phil Parkinson during their pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, it’s unlikely that Michael Smith, who got out of his contract alongside Windass, will be without a club for very long either, with the likes of Blackpool and MK Dons both known to be keen on trying to do a deal to bring him on board for their respective 2025/26 campaigns.

Wednesday are in a real predicament at the moment with concerns over further exits and an embargo from the English Football League still in place, and there are lots of questions marks surrounding various elements of the club ahead of the upcoming season.