Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, is a doubt for the Owls’ visit to Wrexham this coming weekend.

Windass, who was a huge part of Wednesday’s squad for many seasons and is best remembered for his Wembley winner against Barnsley, left the club this summer by way of mutual termination amid the ongoing issue over unpaid/late wages at Hillsborough, and was quickly snapped up by the Red Dragons as they prepared for life back in the Championship.

The 31-year-old went on to score in his debut for the club, in a defeat to Southampton on the opening day, and was widely praised for his performance against the Saints. Unfortunately for him, though, the second game of the season didn’t go to plan, and he was taken off after half an hour following an injury that he picked up.

Josh Windass may not face Sheffield Wednesday

His manager, Phil Parkinson, admitted after the game that he wasn’t yet sure on the timeline regarding Windass’ return, but did suggest that he might spend some time on the sidelines. It seems unlikely that he’ll be available for the visit of Henrik Pedersen and his troops in a few days’ time.

"I haven't spoken to the physio yet, I'll speak to Kev [Kevin Mulholland] in a minute," the Wrexham boss said. "When a player pulls up like that, it's not good."

Meanwhile, looking ahead to the Owls clash, he said, We’ve got another week with all the new players in the building, and on Monday we’ll get back to work, and pick the team and the shape of the team that feels right to get a result next week.

Wednesday and Wrexham lock horns at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, with both sides looking to pick up their first points of the 2025/26 season after a difficult start. The teams haven’t met since a 2006 League Cup game that saw the Owls battered 4-1, and it will be SWFC’s first visit to the Racecourse Ground since 2004.

