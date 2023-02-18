Sheffield Wednesday face Milton Keynes Dons this afternoon as they look for another chance to go top of League One.

The Owls take on the Dons at Hillsborough at 3pm, but even a win won’t be enough to climb to the summit unless Plymouth Argyle surprisingly drop points at home to Fleetwood Town.

Wednesday are in a fine run of form that had seen them go seven games without conceding a league goal at Hillsborough, and they’re also on an 18-game unbeaten run in League One stretches back to October.

He’s made three changes for the game, with Jack Hunt and Reece James coming in for Akin Famewo and Aden Flint.

A fabulous Jonathan Leko strike put them behind early doors, but they weren’t the Dons weren’t ahead for long as Josh Windass delightfully lobbed Jammie Cumming to make it 1-1.

They look the lead once more though, with Mohamed Eisa making it 2-1, and took their advantage into half time.

A Michael Smith penalty got things level for the hosts though, with Dennis Adeniran and Lee Gregory coming in in search of a winner.

Lee Gregory then gave them the lead after a lovely little Marvin Johnson cutback.

Wednesday XI: Dawson, Palmer, Hunt, Iorfa, James, Johnson, Byers, Bannan, Vaulks, Windass, Smith