'One step back' for Sheffield Wednesday injury hope as key man could miss two more matches
Attacker Josh Windass hasn't featured for the Owls since he went off in the January 31 draw with Watford and has been subject to a careful rehabilitation programme aimed at ensuring he will be able to play as an integral a part as possible in the survival battle. A two-week break will end with the visit of Swansea City to Hillsborough on March 29, the first of eight matches left in Wednesday's campaign.
That Swansea clash remains the hopeful comeback date for Windass, who claimed two goals in the last four matches before his injury, though Owls boss Danny Röhl revealed to The Star that last season's play-off hero had suffered a knockback in his rehab. It is possible that he could miss two more matches and return on the other side of the Easter Monday trip to Middlsbrough.
"With Josh it is difficult," Röhl said. "We made one step forward and one step back in this moment. It is difficult and we have to choose the right point to bring him back because otherwise we will have a new injury. We are at a critical point.
"Hopefully he is back after the international break or the latest point maybe after Middlesbrough, then we have him for the last six games. I cannot put pressure on him, it is about recovering well and making sure he is ready for not one but a lot of the last games."
An imminent Windass return could come at an opportune time for Wednesday, who face the potential absences of both Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda who went off injured in defeat at Ipswich Town over the weekend. Callum Paterson is in the process of stepping his recovery, with Röhl hoping he could be registered and available for the final 'four or five games'. Juan Delgado is not expected back before the end of the season.