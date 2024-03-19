Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attacker Josh Windass hasn't featured for the Owls since he went off in the January 31 draw with Watford and has been subject to a careful rehabilitation programme aimed at ensuring he will be able to play as an integral a part as possible in the survival battle. A two-week break will end with the visit of Swansea City to Hillsborough on March 29, the first of eight matches left in Wednesday's campaign.

That Swansea clash remains the hopeful comeback date for Windass, who claimed two goals in the last four matches before his injury, though Owls boss Danny Röhl revealed to The Star that last season's play-off hero had suffered a knockback in his rehab. It is possible that he could miss two more matches and return on the other side of the Easter Monday trip to Middlsbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With Josh it is difficult," Röhl said. "We made one step forward and one step back in this moment. It is difficult and we have to choose the right point to bring him back because otherwise we will have a new injury. We are at a critical point.

"Hopefully he is back after the international break or the latest point maybe after Middlesbrough, then we have him for the last six games. I cannot put pressure on him, it is about recovering well and making sure he is ready for not one but a lot of the last games."