Last season’s top scorer emerged from the bench to inspire his side to three points against MK Dons on Tuesday with an assist followed by an injury-time winner on his first appearance of the campaign.

Windass had been out since July, owing to an injury sustained during pre-season.

Match-winner Josh Windass believes Sheffield Wednesday will be crowned League One champions this season despite their slow start. Photo: Steve Ellis.

The 2-1 victory over the Dons means the Owls, who secured back-to-back league wins for the first time since August, are now nine games unbeaten in the third tier.

It was also the first time they have come from behind to win a game of football since December 2019.

"We have won the last two games but we want to win every game," forward Windass said. “We want to win the league in good fashion.

"That’s a big aim of ours and if we can keep the attitude up and the hard work then we’ll go a long way.”

There was a feeling of déjà vu around Hillsborough last night as the clocked ticked towards what seemed like yet another draw before Windass popped up with a smart low finish into the bottom corner after Theo Corbeanu’s pass found him in the area.

"We were never happy in the dressing room or at training with the draws we’ve had,” said Windass, now 27.

"Everyone was saying we were unbeaten but we didn’t feel like we were because of the draws.”

Darren Moore’s side have already drawn eight games in League One this season, but their eighth win of the campaign moved them up to fifth and back into the play-off spots.

They are currently five points off the automatic promotion places and have a chance to reduce that deficit further when they take on second-placed Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough on Saturday.

“It’s not even Christmas yet,” former Rangers regular Windass added.

“There’s a long way to go, we’re not worrying about the league table at the minute.

"We have got players here, who in the summer I’m sure could have probably left, but we all believe in the project, we all love playing for this club.