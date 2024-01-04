Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is of interest to a South American side that have pursued his signing before, according to reports in the national media.

The 29-year-old scored Wednesday's third in an impressive 3-1 win over 10-man Hull City to signal his return to fitness after a three-week spell on the sidelines with a muscle issue. It was his second goal of the campaign to go with his two assists.

Windass, the hero of May's League One play-off final in which he headed the Owls to the Championship with a 123rd-minute winner over South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, is out of contract in the summer and so by FIFA rules is able to be approached by clubs outside of England to sign on a pre-contract basis.

A report via Sky Sports suggests that Argentine outfit Atletico Talleres have reignited interest in the former Rangers man after a public pursuit for his signature in the summer of 2022 came to nothing despite what was understood to be a sizeable six-figure bid. Wednesday made use of a one-year extension clause on Windass' contract last summer to take his time at the club into 2024.

At the time of their initial interest, Talleres were managed by Windass' former Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha, who has since moved on to Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil. Now, this fresh report suggests their interest in signing the Owls star has remained and has been intensified by the availability of the Danny Röhl favourite on a free transfer.

Windass is one of a number of senior Wednesday players out of contract in the summer. The likes of Barry Bannan, Di'Shon Bernard, Liam Palmer and Cameron Dawson are coming into the final months of their deals, so too Dominic Iorfa who has previously attracted reported interest from abroad.

Asked whether the threat of pre-contract negotiation was a concern and whether the club would lean into talk of fresh deals for these players, Röhl told The Star last week: "For sure we will do this. But it is on both sides, you know? If you are in our situation then sometimes the club want to extend a contract but the player is maybe waiting to see some other situations. We will see in the next weeks what we can do and I have this also in my mind.

