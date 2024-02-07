Sheffield Wednesday blow confirmed as scale of Josh Windass injury is revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Windass was taken off at half-time in their goalless draw with Watford last week in what was initially cast as a precautionary measure. But it seems the 30-year-old, who The Star revealed would be the subject of contract talks with Wednesday this month, is facing a longer stint out after a closer diagnosis in the last days.

Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke honestly about the disappointment of losing a player who has been key to his set-up and how he wants to go about things. He confirmed Windass will miss Friday's monumentally important Championship clash with Birmingham City - and beyond - with a period of 'weeks' described.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Josh will be really difficult for the next weeks," he told The Star. "Really, really difficult. This is the situation, it's hard to take, we will miss him for some games. They come fast, next week is another week that is Friday, Tuesday, Saturday. It means just one week out is three games gone."