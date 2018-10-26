Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay well aware of Birmingham City’s aerial threat Lukas Jutkiewicz

He has been declared ‘unplayable on his day’ by his own manager and has helped drive Birmingham City’s impressive start to the season.

And now Sheffield Wednesday have the task of stopping on-form striker Lukas Jutkiewicz at St Andrews on Saturday afternoon.

The imposing striker has scored seven goals so far this season and developed a superb partnership with Che Adams for the Blues.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay says he is well aware of Jutkiewicz’s attributes – particularly his aerial ability.

"He is one of the best players in the air in this league,” Luhukay said.

“He is very strong from set pieces and crosses.

"He is a player who can make the difference for his club.”

Luhukay says it is not only Jutkiewicz who will be a threat in the air during Saturday’s meeting and insists the Owls will pose plenty of danger themselves from deliveries.

He said: "We also have players like Jutkiewicz – we have Steven Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu.

"Jutkiewicz is similar to Atdhe and Steven so hopefully one of our players can make the difference tomorrow.”

Former striker Jutkiewicz has already bettered his scoring tally from last season, when he netted six goals in 38 appearances.

The 29-year-old is well on course to beat his best season in front of goal, having scored 12 times in the 2009/10, 2011/12 and 2016/17 campaigns.

And Birmingham manager Garry Monk has challenged him to do just that – by showing consistency throughout the season along with strike partner, former Sheffield United forward Adams.

Monk told the Birmingham Mail: "You have the team, then you have within the team certain partnerships or relationships that need to be strong.

"They have been growing and getting stronger. That comes with understanding as well.

"Especially Jukey he has been very consistent and I think Che is now understanding what he needs to do to complement Jukey and for Jukey to complement Che.

He added: "I thought Tuesday night was probably the best performance the two of them have given as a partnership so far this season.

"The demand is you have to do it again - and again, and again, with every single game which is difficult to do but I think they are in the right frame of mind to continue doing that together."