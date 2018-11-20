Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay wants to keep helping young players that the Owls are producing

Jos Luhukay has certainly been committed to promoting youth at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls' chief has handed debuts to a cluster of players since arriving at Hillsborough at the start of this year.

Ash Baker, Jordan Thorniley and Matt Penney are just three players to have been handed first senior starts by Luhukay.

In their last outing, the Owls started the Steel City derby at Bramall Lane with four academy graduates in the starting line-up.

Cameron Dawson, Thorniley, Baker and Penney all started, with Joe Wildsmith and Liam Palmer on the bench meaning that a third of the matchday squad of 18 players was produced by the club's academy.

Indeed, there are as many as 12 players in and around the first team that have worked their way up the age groups at Middlewood.

Luhukay's hand has been forced somewhat, given the lack of funds to play with in the transfer market.

But despite this, the Dutchman remains committed to bringing on the club's talented youngsters.

"I believe in our young players," Luhukay said.

"Against United there were four players from our academy in the first eleven.

"That was their first experience of a derby game.

"They have only played with the under-23s before so this gives these young players a boost.

"These four players played a Sheffield derby for the first time in front of 30,000 people.

"This will give them so much experience and a boost to their young careers.

"That's what I try to do - to help the young players."

Despite wanting to continue to hone the younger members of his squad, Luhukay is acutely aware of the need to garner results.

Given the fickle nature of modern day football, the Dutch coach knows he cannot prioritise the development of players over winning matches.

"You need patience in football but I know results are always important," he added.

