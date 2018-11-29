Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay wants Owls to put on a more confident display against Blackburn Rovers

Have your say

Jos Luhukay wants his Sheffield Wednesday side to shed the nerves at Blackburn on Saturday.

The Owls recorded a win over Bolton last time out to end a six-game winless streak.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay....Pic Steve Ellis

But the manner of the victory was far from convincing and Luhukay says the players were probably affected by their long wait for a win.

Ahead of the trip to Ewood Park, a ground where Wednesday have a good record having not lost any of the last four trips, Luhukay has called for his players to keep cool heads.

"I hope the team is not so nervous," Luhukay said.

"When you have too many nerves, you lose too many balls.

"You cannot get any rhythm.

"The pressure (against Bolton) was maybe too high - I don't know.

"In the first half we had no good feeling, but in the second half we did a lot better."

Luhukay refused to be satisfied with the victory over Bolton, which came via a headed Tom Lees goal.

He wants Wednesday to start taking two and three-goal leads rather than having to make do with slender margins of victory.

All six of Wednesday's victories in the Championship this season have been by one-goal margins - five of them with a 2-1 scoreline.

"I want more," added the Dutchman.

"When you make a second or third goal, you're not so pressured when you go into the last minutes.

"When we played the counters at the end of the Bolton game we maybe should score a second.

"This is what the team must do - we must not give up and try to keep going."