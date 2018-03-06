Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay urges Owls to show their mettle after Bristol City debacle

Jos Luhukay has called on Wednesday to show mental strength in their quest to move away from the lower reaches of the Championship.

The Owls welcome Ipswich Town to Hillsborough tonight seeking to bounce back after Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing at Bristol City. Their defeat at Ashton Gate was the team’s heaviest of the campaign and the result left them in 17th position, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Wednesday, who have only won once in the league since Boxing Day, will be bidding to avoid a fifth straight defeat in all competitions when they take on Mick McCarthy’s men.

He said: “After Saturday, it is very important that the team is mentally strong and believes in each other and themselves. We can only help ourselves, not the opponents. With the support in our fans, we can have belief in each other and make a good game and result.

“Nobody likes the situation now with the last two months and not having all the players. But everyone knows that also. Personally, it is not an excuse. We have been working for two months and we have made a very good progression and played very good in some games. But also games, where we have been not good. We must be more consistent.

“We want to play the next games to our best level to get the wins and have a very good week. We must make the first step against Ipswich.”

Midfielder Connor Kirby, 19, has signed a contract extension, tying him to the club until 2020.

