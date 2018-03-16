Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay tells Owls to show no fear against Leeds United

Manager Jos Luhukay wants his Wednesday players to play without fear when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road tomorrow.

It remains inconceivable that the Owls, missing a raft of players through injury, could still get dragged into a relegation battle.

No penalty a furious Owls Barry Bannan.....Pic Steve Ellis

Luhukay’s side have gone five matches without a Championship victory, culminating in them slipping to 18th in the standings. Only eight points separates them from third-from-bottom Birmingham City with nine matches left.

And Wednesday have struggled on the road all season, recording just three victories in 18 attempts.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

But Luhukay, who has yet to taste a win away from Hillsborough since taking over the reins, is urging his team to be brave in possession against 13th-placed Leeds.

“We must not be afraid to play football when we have the ball,” Luhukay, who has Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan, pictured above, available for selection following lengthy injury lay-offs, told The Star. “We must also come fast in the transitions to create our own chances.

“In the last two games when we have got into the final 30 metres, we have had seven or eight moments and not made a good decision with the last pass or cross.

“At the end, you can’t win games if you don’t take your chances.

“We must do better on Saturday in the final situation to score goals.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The Owls have been dealt a blow with the news that Sean Clare will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. The 21-year-old mifielder, whose contract runs out in the summer, picked up the knock versus fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers last week. Clare is due to see a specialist next week who will decide whether the youngster needs surgery on the injury.

Luhukay said: “Sean is very disappointed and so are we.”

When pressed on Clare’s ontract situation, he said: “The contract is ready for Sean, I think for a couple of weeks he’s only had to sign it.

“For him, it’s a difficult situation. He can be three, four, five, six months maybe out of football and his contract is finished in the summer.

“But he can sign with us and we have shown him the future - what we would like to do with him.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter