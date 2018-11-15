Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay says Owls will fight to claw themselves back up the table

Have your say

Jos Luhukay says Sheffield Wednesday's players are ready to fight their way back up the Championship table.

The Owls occupied sixth place in the table ahead of the previous international break.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay ......Pic Steve Ellis

But a run of one point from a possible 15 has seen them tumble down the standings.

Head coach Luhukay believes the current international break has come at a good time for Wednesday.

He says that he is ready to drill the players intensively on the training ground before they return to action next weekend at home to Derby County.

Luhukay told the Star: "After the last international break we were in a fantastic position but we lost that position.

"Now we must fight back.

"This week we start very intensive training to work on our physical side but also our defending and attacking principles

"We hope after the international break, with two home games, we can come back with our success.

"We must try to find a positive way back.

"The players fought for each other (against Sheffield United) so hopefully in the next two games the success can come back."

Luhukay says the backs-to-the-wall performance in last week's Steel City derby has given the players a fresh start.

"It was important that we didn't lose the game against United," he added.

"This is maybe a new start for the team.

"In the next two games, we need to try and find offensive ways and hope that we can get the points at Hillsborough."

