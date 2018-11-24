Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay rings the changes for game against Derby County - and Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias both start

Have your say

Jos Luhukay has made three changes for today’s Hillsborough clash with Derby County.

In come Fernando Forestieri, Marco Matias and Lucas Joao.

Out go Jordan Thorniley, Matt Penney and Steven Fletcher who doesn’t even make the squad.

The Owls are without a win in six games since they won at Bristol City on October 7.

Owls: Dawson, Baker, Hector, Lees, Fox, Bannan, Pelupessy, Reach, Forestieri, Joao, Matias

Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Onomah, Pudil, Nuhiu, Thorniley, Penney

