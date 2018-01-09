Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay ready to prove his critics wrong

New Owls manager Jos Luhukay is determined to win over his doubters and lead the club back up the Championship table.

The 54-year-old, appointed late on Friday night, was a surprise choice to succeed Carlos Carvalhal, who left on Christmas Eve.

Jos Luhukay

The Dutchman, who watched from the stands as Wednesday were held to a goalless draw at League Two Carlisle United in the FA Cup last weekend, has spent his entire coaching career in Germany. It is his first job since quitting at VfB Stuttgart in September 2016.

Some supporters have expressed their concerns over Luhukay’s appointment, questioning his lack of experience in English football.

But Luhukay, introduced to the media at a press conference yesterday after taking charge of his first training session, is focused on reviving Wednesday’s fortunes.

He told The Star: “Nobody knows who I am in England so the challenge for me is to work hard and do a good job here.”

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri confirmed he interviewed a number of candidates for the role but does not regard Luhukay’s appointment as risky.

He said: “I have talked to many people who are experts in football and they told me there is not a lot of difference. Of course, if you know about English football, it may be of benefit but I don’t see a diference.”

Carvalhal led the Owls to back-to-back play-offs and Chansiri has now challenged Luhukay to go one better. The Thai businessman wants Luhukay to lead Wednesday to promotion “as soon as he can”.

After winning just one of their last 10 league matches, the Owls are languishing in 16th position and are 13 points adrift of the play-off placings.

Luhukay is confident he can add to the three promotions on his CV but added: “It is not just down to me. Together we must work hard to bring success and maybe we can sometime in the future get into the Premier League.

“That is the dream but we must have motivation for that. I come not to sit here. I want to have success with the team and that is important.”

Meanwhile, the Owls are to host a fans’ forum this Thursday. The forum, which will take place in the 1867 Lounge, kicks off at 7pm.

Supporters are requested to email website@swfc.co.uk to secure their place, providing their own name and anyone who wishes to attend in the same party. Successful applicants will be informed by return on email.

