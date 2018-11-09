Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay pays tribute to “fantastic” Cameron Dawson after Sheffield derby stalemate

Relieved boss Jos Luhukay saluted man of the match Cameron Dawson after the Owls' hard-earned goalless draw at arch rivals Sheffield United.

The goalkeeper, a lifelong Wednesdayite, produced a superb first half penalty save to deny David McGoldrick to ensure the Owls kept their first Championship clean sheet of the campaign.

The academy graduate also made several other important saves to keep high-flying United at bay.

Luhukay said: "We must thank Cammy that he stopped a penalty. He was very important at the beginning of the game.

“I said in the press conference before the game that he is a very, very talented young goalkeeper and I do not understand any criticism he has had.

"He's a very young goalkeeper but he has done a fantastic job. He has helped the team a lot in the last few months. We must support him."

Wednesday rode their luck at times, with United dominating for long periods.

But the result ends the Owls' five-match losing streak.

Luhukay, who again shrugged off talk about his own future following Wednesday's slide down the table, said: "I think the team worked unbelievably intensive.

"They did a good job in the defending over the 90 minutes and extra time to come to our first clean sheet."

The Dutchman, who hopes Fernando Forestieri will be available for selection after the international break, was disappointed with his side's attacking play.

"It was very difficult for us to come to our own offensive moments," he said. "We maybe created one or two chances in both halves.

"It was important that the team were there for each other in every minute. They fought hard and worked very intensive.

“We showed how much spirit, how much togetherness and how much character we have in the squad in this game.

“Everybody knows the importance of the derby games and we needed to show the fans how much we all care.

“We produced a very good team performance in one of the most important games of the season.

"We do not have three points but we can live with the draw in our situation."