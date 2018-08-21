Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay on the Owls hunt for new players as the loan clock ticks down

Sheffield Wednesday are still weighing up their options in the transfer market, with the deadline for loan deals now only 10 days away.

The Owls, who are at home to Millwall tomorrow night, had their embargo on new signings lifted last week by the English Football League and have until August 31 to bolster their Championship squad.

Jos Luhukay

They have made a centre-half a priority target, but are biding their time as they seek reinforcements.

"We give information when we have made decisions," manager Jos Luhukay said. "At this moment, we haven't made decisions."

The window for permanent additions closed on August 9 but loan moves are permitted for the rest of this month.

When asked if he expected Wednesday to do their business late, Luhukay replied: "At this moment, we have nothing to say about that."

Players could move out of Hillsborough as the club look to cut their wage bill.

The Owls, who hope attacking midfielder Adam Reach will be available after a knee complaint, head into the Millwall clash chasing their first league triumph of the season.

Luhukay says he is aware why his side have picked up only one point from their opening three encounters. While not prepared to share his reasoning, he believes a number of players still lacking match-sharpness after long-term injuries is a contributing factor.

"They need time to come to 100 per cent performance from game to game," he said. "That takes patience but it is not an excuse.

"I know the reasons we're not winning but will keep it to myself - and my team, of course. It won't help anyone if I say it here."

The boss is frustrated by the poor start to the campaign, which is in stark contrast to the end of last term when the Owls finished with six wins and a draw in their last nine games.

"This is not the way we can play and what we saw in the last two and a half months of last season," he said. "You can say disappointed. You can say angry. You can say a lot of words.

Millwall head to Hillsborough in 10th place after a win and two draws and Luhukay will put transfer thoughts on hold to concentrate on the challenge of facing Neil Harris's men.

"They have a very good team spirit," he said. "They play for each other and are a physical, strong team. They are strong in the transition and also with set-pieces so we have a lot of respect for them.

"My focus is on the Millwall game and the game on Saturday (at home to Ipswich Town) and not about new players. I think it would be a mistake if we now think only on new players and not about the Millwall game."

