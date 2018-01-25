Sheffield Wednesday: ‘Jos Luhukay is doing really well and gives you a lot of confidence,’ says Owls defender

Defender Frederico Venancio has hailed the “great job” Jos Luhukay has done in lifting the players since becoming the Owls’ manager.

Less than three weeks have passed since Luhukay succeeded Carlos Carvalhal in the managerial hotseat.

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay

But the 54-year-old Dutchman, who had spent all his playing and managerial career in the Netherlands and Germany, has instilled discipline and defensive organisation, overseeing three clean sheets on the spin since switching to a three-man defence.

Venancio told The Star: “We were in a situation where the team was not confident. Now you can see the players want to play forward and keep the ball.

“Jos is doing really well. He gives you a lot of confidence. We have talent and sometimes it is in our heads that things don’t work but he has done a great job in the last few weeks. The team are enjoying it and we are thankful for that.”

Venancio, who has played six times for the Owls, thinks they have acquitted themselves well playing 3-5-2.

“The team is doing well in that formation,” he said. “We accept the new ideas of the coach.”

When asked how different Carvalhal and Luhukay’s methods are, Venancio replied: “They are different coaches with different ideas and formations but in the end sometimes you need some changes. When things go wrong, sometimes a small change can help the team.”

Glenn Loovens is set to return to action when Wednesday host Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup tomorrow. The captain is available for selection again after serving a two-match suspension.

