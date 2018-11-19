Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay hopes star man Fernando Forestieri is back for Derby County clash

Jos Luhukay hopes star forward Fernando Forestieri will be raring to go after the international break.

Forestieri hasn't featured for the Owls since the beginning of October after suffering a hamstring strain in the win at Bristol City.

Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri takes a shot. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The mercurial forward has endured a stop-start season after being handed a three-game ban by the FA for a misconduct charge.

It was hoped that he would be back for the Steel City derby earlier this month.

But those hopes were dashed when the forward failed to make the squad for the Bramall Lane clash.

Forestieri has been joining in with full training and Luhukay hopes that the Argentine will be fully up to speed to take part in Saturday's visit of Derby County.

Speaking about Forestieri after the goalless draw against Chris Wilder's side, Luhukay said: "He is in the fifth week (of recovery) now.

"He said he wasn't 100 per cent (to play against United) so will wait another two weeks.

"Normally for hamstrings the time limit is six to eight weeks.

"I think when Fernando can come in the next two weeks good and in training and he is in shape and form, then maybe he is available for us against Derby."

Luhukay's side face two home games in the space of four days, with the Derby clash being followed by the visit of Bolton next Tuesday.

Forestieri has scored three goals this season but has only completed 90 minutes on five occasions.

Read more Sheffield Wednesday news from the Star

Want your Sheffield Wednesday news faster on your mobile? Then check out our new web app for all the latest Owls news, live coverage and analysis direct to your phone. Click here to go to straight to the free app - and don’t forget to save it onto your homescreen.