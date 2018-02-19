Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay heaps praise on in-form Owls striker

Jos Luhukay has expressed his delight at the form of Wednesday centre forward Atdhe Nuhiu.

Kosovo international Nuhiu has plundered four goals in nine matches since Luhukay’s surprise appointment as Owls boss.

Nuhiu was a handful in Wednesday’s FA Cup home draw to Swansea City last weekend and, with Jordan Rhodes (illness) still unavailable for selection, is poised to lead the attack again in tomorrow’s duel at Millwall.

Owls manager Luhukay said: “Atdhe is a player who has been in good form in the last two months.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“He’s a very hard-working player. He works extremely hard for the team. He is scoring goals for us. He is a very important player. He is a very positive person with very good character.”

Nuhiu’s contract runs out in the summer but Luhukay is keeping tight-lipped over whether he will be offered a new deal.

The Dutchman said he is “very happy” with Nuhiu but stated: “We will decide in the future our squad for the new season. We now have time.

“I must look every day and every game at the performances of all the players and then at the end we must make decisions for the future of our club and our team.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Wednesday remain in contract discussions with youngster Sean Clare’s representatives. The Championship would like the talented midfielder to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Thorniley, Connor O’Grady and Jack Stobbs in committing his long-term future to the club.

Clare, defender Thorniley and winger Stobbs are in contention to be involved against the mid-table Lions on Tuesday, having been cup-tied on Saturday.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter