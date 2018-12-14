Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay gives update on team news ahead of Swansea City clash

Have your say

Jos Luhukay says the Owls are without any fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to Swansea City.

The Wednesday boss remains without long-term injured trio Kieran Lee, Gary Hooper and Sam Winnall.

Fernando Forestieri is also out until 2019 with a hamstring injury.

Luhukay will be forced into making at least one change in South Wales.

Midfielder Barry Bannan picked up his tenth yellow card of the campaign against Rotherham last weekend.

He will miss the game against Graham Potter’s side and next week’s visit of Preston North End.

“We have no new problems,” Luhukay said.

“We have all the squad available.

“The only player from the last game who cannot play is Barry Bannan.

“We must handle this.

“A couple of weeks ago when we played against West Bromwich Albion we played fantastic (without him).”

