Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay full of praise for Owls young guns

Wednesday’s injury crisis has left manager Jos Luhukay with little alternative but to promote players from their Under-23s set-up to flesh out his squad.

With 10 players out injured and captain Glenn Loovens suspended, Luhukay took the opportunity to have a closer look at the Owls’ younger talent in Tuesday’s FA Cup third round replay with Carlisle United.

The Wednesday chief fielded a much-changed starting line-up, handing Hillsborough debuts to defensive duo Connor O’Grady and Frederik Nielsen. Both acquitted themselves well in a three-man defence.

“They have trained 10 days with us,” Luhukay told The Star. “They both did good jobs.

“We made a lot of changes because we have a hard schedule at the moment and only a small squad.”

Cameron Dawson, preferred to Joe Wildsmith in goal, also produced a solid performance as the Owls recorded a fourth clean sheet in their last six matches.

He said: “We have two young goalkeepers. They are motivated, train with a high intensity and try every day to be better. I’m happy with them both.”

Jordan Thorniley and Sean Clare have also been training with the first-team but were cup-tied, having played in the competition for Accrington Stanley and Gillingham this season.

Luhukay, who says he is unlikely to have any of his injured stars back for Saturday’s home clash with Cardiff City, said: “I have tried to give all the players a chance to see their quality.”

