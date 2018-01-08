Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay describes 'big highlight' of managing Owls

Have your say

New Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay described being handed the reins at Hillsborough as a big highlight in his career.

The 54-year-old met with the media for the first time on Monday afternoon after being appointed Owls boss on Friday evening.

Jos Luhukay on his unveiling at Hillsborough

And he spoke of getting to grips with his first experience of English football.

"I am very happy that Sheffield Wednesday have given me this chances as a trainer and a coach," he said.

"It is a big highlight [of my career].

"In the next weeks and months, I will learn more about the whole club.

"I have worked for big clubs in Germany so can see how it is here.

"The last two years, I was often in London and watched a lot of games.

"I liked the football, it is great and the stadiums are big.

"The fans also have a lot of emotions and passion.

"That is why I like it very much to be a manager here."

The Dutch coach has identified a lack of confidence in the Wednesday side, something he plans on addressing before Friday night's clash with bitter rivals Sheffield United.

He said: "The conversation was good with Mr Chansiri. He likes football and has a big passion. It was a very good conversation.

"We will play good football but, first, it is important now to bring some stability. The team has not much confidence.

"In the last weeks and months, it is not what everyone has wanted.

"The last two years was fantastic and the step to the Premier League was very close.

"Now, we must prepare for Friday and then, step by step, I hope to give the team a lot of confidence and make the fans happy with what they see how we play football."