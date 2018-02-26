Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay cranks up the pressure on Swansea City ahead of FA Cup replay

Swansea City are the “favourites” to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, according to Owls boss Jos Luhukay.

The Swans, managed by ex-Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal, slipped back into the Premier League relegation zone after Saturday’s 4-1 thumping at Brighton and Hove Albion. Defeat ended their 10-match unbeaten run.

Carvalhal, who spent two and a half years at Hillsborough, intends to rest a number of first-team players against the Owls as he continues to prioritise top-flight survival over cup glory.

Nonetheless, Luhukay insists his depleted team head into tomorrow’s tie as underdogs.

He told The Star: “Swansea are the Premier League club and they play at home. We, as a Championship club, go to their ground and they are the favourites. We must try from the underdog position to play a good game and to get into the next round.

“We must be focused and concentrate 100 per cent but we are not at home where our fans give us more energy and motivation. The motivation must come from the inside.

“We must have a lot of passion to come to the next round. It will be 90 minutes of hard work and it will be very strong and heavy, but it is not easy to get to the last eight teams in the cup.”

Defender Liam Palmer and midfielder Almen Abdi are poised to be included in the matchday squad after recovering from their injury problems.

