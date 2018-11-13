Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay believes captain Tom Lees is getting back to his best form

Have your say

Jos Luhukay says captain Tom Lees is beginning to rediscover his best form for Sheffield Wednesday.

Skipper Lees was back to his defensive best during last week's Steel City derby encounter.

Lees formed part of a three-man defence, along with Michael Hector and Jordan Thorniley, that secured the club's maiden clean sheet of the season in the draw with Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old has come in for some strong criticism recently and was even dropped by manager Luhukay for a game at Queen's Park Rangers last month.

But after working his way back into Luhukay’s plans he caught the eye at Bramall Lane with an accomplished display.

"I'm very happy that Tom has found his form back," said Luhukay.

"He had maybe his best game (Against Sheffield United).

"He was focused, very concentrated and won lots of balls.

"We need a very good Tom and we know how good he is and how good he can be.

"We're 100 per cent behind him.

The Owls' boss says that the faith shown in Lees and others was repaid with the performance against Chris Wilder’s side.

"You must help players,” added Luhukay.

“It's easy to give players critique but we saw they have good character and give everything for Sheffield Wednesday.

"I try to give them support and also try to help them."