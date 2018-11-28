Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay aware that the pressure is still on despite ending winless drought

Have your say

Jos Luhukay knows that Wednesday are not out of the woods just yet.

There had been plenty of criticism aimed at the Owls' head coach recently, following a six-game winless run.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay....Pic Steve Ellis

Luhukay has chopped and changed personnel as well as formations game in, game out.

But the Wednesday manager led his side to a first victory in seven games with a crucial, if unconvincing, victory over Bolton.

The game was played to a backdrop of discontent among the club's supporters and that was reflected with a half-empty and eerily quiet Hillsborough.

Luhukay fully acknowledges that the Owls haven't been up to scratch lately and admits that the Bolton win needs to be the starting point for a positive clutch of results.

"We don't now think everything is forgotten," said the Dutchman, who takes his team to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

"This was the first step back, for us to win this game versus Bolton.

"I'm happy for my team and for the fans but in three or four days we must have a new spirit and find a new way to come to another very good result.

"It was important we found the winning feeling back.

"We must try to do it again on Saturday.

"Blackburn is now the most important game."

Luhukay has warm words for young Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley after his performance on Tuesday.

Thorniley, normally deployed as a centre-half, was dropped for last weekend's defeat to Derby but returned to the starting line-up and put in a solid display against the Trotters.

Despite playing out of position at left-back, Thorniley impressed and caught the eye of Luhukay.

However, the Owls' chief maintains that he needs to manage the workload of his young players - something he explained in the build-up to the game against Phil Parkinson's side.

Luhukay said: "It was important we gave Jordan no game last Saturday (against Derby).

"But we saw (Against Bolton) that he is a character player and a mentality player.

"He gave everything that he had and always showed passion

"It's good to see that."

Wednesday will make checks on Scotland striker Steven Fletcher ahead of the Blackburn trip.

The 31-year-old was subbed off in the first half on Tuesday after taking an elbow to the head.

Luhukay added: "He was not 100 per cent and he was a little bit dizzy.

"We must see in the next days if he is available for Saturday."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

