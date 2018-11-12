Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay admits there is still “complex work” to be done

Have your say

Jos Luhukay says he was happy with how his side responded to recent criticism.

The Owls put in a stern defensive display to earn a point at arch rivals Sheffield United on Friday night.

Sheffield United's Mark Duffy (right) and Sheffield Wednesday's Tom Lees (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane.

The result, which saw Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson keep out a penalty for the second successive game, ensured a first clean sheet of the season.

The performance was a world away from their previous outing when they were beaten 4-0 at home by Norwich City.

That result made it four defeats on the spin for Wednesday, and they headed into the derby clash under plenty of pressure to gain a result.

Despite being pleased with the way his side coped against a swashbuckling United team, Luhukay is acutely aware of the need to improve further.

"There is always work to be done," the Dutchman said.

"First, our defending as a team and second the offensive principles and how you would like to play and come to chances.

"There is always complex work that you must do.

"We know that we can play better football.

"But I was happy about the positive reaction the team gave, especially after the last four games."