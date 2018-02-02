Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Thorniley ‘won’t be forgotten when big names return’

Have your say

Jos Luhukay has hinted young defender Jordan Thorniley could have a big part to play for Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season.

With Tom Lees and Joost van Aken both ruled out with injury since before Christmas and Glenn Loovens recently serving a two-game suspension, Everton youth product Thorniley has been handed opportunities for starts following a loan spell with League Two side Accrington Stanley.

And the 21-year-old has impressed in helping the Owls to two clean sheets on his two starts.

With Lees and van Aken both edging closer to returns from respective groin and hamstring injuries, manager Luhukay insists Thorniley will remain a part of his plans.

“He is one of the players in the squad now,” he said.

“From the beginning when I came here he was training with the senior players and he has now played two games in the Championship, against Cardiff at home and Middlesbrough away.

“But I must also be careful with the intensity on Jordan.

“Now we have three games in seven or eight days.

“We must make decisions from game to game with Jordan.

“But I am very happy with his performance

“We know what we have with him and I’m very happy with him.”

Lees and van Aken are both due to resume full first team training next week.