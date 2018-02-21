Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Thorniley says 'thanks' after being treated for 'horrific' injury

Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Thorniley has paid tribute to the medical staff of both the Owls and Millwall and the hospital that treated him, after suffering an awful injury at the New Den on Tuesday night.

Thorniley was involved in a collision with a Lions' defender in the build-up to the home side's second goal and received lengthy treatment on the pitch as a result of his facial injury.

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay revealed that the young defender was taken straight to hospital from the ground, with the club doctor. The Owls manager believed at the time that Thorniley had accidentally been caught by the boot of a Millwall player.

Thorniley tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Thank you for the messages and also thanks to the staff from both clubs and the hospital for treating me with such care."

Luhukay said the injury looked bad at the time.

"We don't have a good feeling about the injury," he said. "Jordan's gone to hospital with our doctor. I think a foot from the opponent unluckily hit his face.

"I could not see the situation from my position, so I can't say (if Millwall should have put the ball out). Just a couple of seconds later Jordan was lying on the floor.

Millwall manager Neil Harris said afterwards "I hope young Jordan Thorniley's going to be okay: he got a horrific injury by the looks of it. The thoughts of me and my players are with him."