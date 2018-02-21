Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Thorniley’s injury not as bad as first feared

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley’s injury is not as serious as first feared the club.

He is, however, definitely out of this Saturday’s Championship match with Aston Villa after suffering from concussion and bruising to his face.

Jordan Thorniley injury resulting in 13 minutes injurt time....Pic Steve Ellis

The Owls defender was laid out on the pitch at Millwall in the wake of the home side’s second goal and received lengthy treatment from medical staff at both clubs.

Thorniley had collided with the leg of Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace in the build-up to what would be the winning goal.

After around 10 minutes the 21 year old was finally stretchered off and was taken to the hospital with Wednesday’s club doctor.

The protocol surrounding head injuries states that the player must not return within six days to allow time to recover.

As Thorniley is also cup-tied, he will definitely miss the FA Cup replay with Swansea at the Liberty Stadium, meaning he will be unavailable until at least the trip to Bristol City on March 3.

There is the potential that Tom Lees could move into the position vacated by Thorniley, however a place on the bench is more likely for the Owls vice-captain for Saturday’s visit of Villa..

Lees has made two appearances for the Owls under 23s since completing his recovery from a groin injury and is now in contention to at least play some part at the weekend.

Asked if any of the huge number of injured players would be making a comeback soon, Owls boss Jos Luhukay said: “Only maybe Tom Lees, he played 90 minutes (on Monday) but we must also have patience for how he will be in the next few days, (but he is) coming to a positive direction.”