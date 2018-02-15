Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Thorniley pens new long-term Owls deal

Have your say

Hot prospect Jordan Thorniley has today committed his long-term future to Sheffield Wednesday, penning a new deal until 2021.

The centre-half, a graduate of Everton’s youth system, has featured regularly under manager Jos Luhukay, making three starts and two appearances.

Thorniley, who spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley earlier this season, making 17 appearances, moved to Hillsborough in July 2016 following the expiry of his maiden professional contract at boyhood club Everton.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

He was a key figure in the Owls Under-23s winning the Professional Development League 2 North and National Championship last term.

Thorniley said: “The gaffer has been great with me and I’m really thankful for the chance.

Thorniley has penned a new Owls contract

“I’m not getting ahead of myself. It’s only three games and I’ve just got to continue doing what I’m doing.

“But it’s been a good time – a dream pathway.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“Going from one big club to another big club, it’s been a great opportunity for me.

“Wednesday gave me the chance last year to play at U23s because I wasn’t doing that at Everton.

“And then to come back from Accrington, straight into the team against Cardiff, it’s all happened very quickly.

“But I’m very happy about it.”

Thorniley is cup-tied for Saturday’s clash with Carlos Carvalhal’s Swansea City team.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter