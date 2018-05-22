Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Thorniley eyes regular Owls starting spot

Defender Jordan Thorniley hopes his versatility will help him nail down a regular starting spot under Owls chief Jos Luhukay.

Thorniley, one of a number of youngsters promoted to the first-team by Luhukay in the 2017/18 season, has played at centre-half, left-back and wing-back in his fledgling Wednesday career.

Although his preferred position is centre-half, the 21-year-old insists he is happy to play wherever Luhukay selects him.

Thorniley told The Star: “Ideally, I want to play every game but I understand football and it is a long season. As a young player, you are going to be in and out of the team.

“But I will play wherever the manager wants me to play. If I have to play left-back or wing back, I’m more than happy to do that.

“It gives the manager more options and adds more strings to your own bow if you can play in several positions.

“Look at Reachy [Adam Reach]. He can play anywhere and that’s why he got so many games under his belt and was so influential in the second half of the season. He really stepped up and did well in the last couple of months.”

Thorniley spent the first half of the most recent campaign on loan at Accrington Stanley, racking up 17 starts as the Lancashire club went on to clinch the League Two title.

Former Everton trainee Thorniley returned to Hillsborough at the beginning of this year, making 11 appearances in the space of four months as the Owls finished 15th.

“I will try to come back after the summer break and hit the ground running,” said Thorniley. “Hopefully I will get in the side for next year.”

