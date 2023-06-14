Sheffield Wednesday are interested in bringing a popular former defender back to the club this summer, according to reports.

Jordan Storey enjoyed a stellar half-season at Hillsborough in the 2021/22 campaign, stepping out 21 times in Owls colours as Wednesday secured themselves a play-off place.

The now 25-year-old intimated that he would be open to the possibility of a return to the club that summer.

He was let out on loan in part to prove himself to Preston boss and one-time Owls striker Ryan Lowe, and that he certainly did, returning to Deepdale to make 47 appearances across all competitions, kicking off with a run of seven consecutive clean sheets in Championship football. He chipped in with two important goals.

And a Tuesday report from Yorkshire Live suggests Storey is included on a list of players Darren Moore would like to sign this summer.

Any move for the centre-half would represent an ambitious statement of intent from Wednesday and would more than likely involve a transfer fee - Storey signed a new four-year deal in September 2021 meaning he still has two years to run on his Deepdale contract.

It remains to be seen just how aggressive Wednesday go in the transfer market after sealing their return to the Championship. The club have been mainly working in the free agent and loan market in recent seasons - with notable exceptions - as they sought to cut their cloth for the third tier.

