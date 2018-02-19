Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes ruled out of Millwall clash with illness

Jordan Rhodes will miss Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Millwall tomorrow night.

It will be the second match on the spin the Owls’ record-signing has missed.

The striker, an £8m capture from Middlesbrough just over a year ago, was also absent from Saturday’s FA Cup draw with Swansea City because of illness. Rhodes was due to line-up against the Swansea but pulled out of the tie on Friday after feeling unwell.

And speaking at his press call this morning, Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay confirmed Tuesday’s encounter with the Lions comes “too early” for Rhodes.

Luhukay said: “He is not 100 per cent back team training. I think for Saturday he is an option for the team.”

Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood faces six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing groin surgery last week

He said: “We think he will be out six weeks more from training. He must rest.

“We must accept the situation and how it is. It is not just Keiren Westwood who has had surgery.

“We have had more players in the last weeks had surgery. We must have a lot of patience that the players in the next months can play in this competition.”

Sam Hutchinson (hernia) is progressing well, according to Luhukay.

“If it all goes in a good direction, maybe Sam can train on Wednesday with the team and the first team now,” said Luhukay.

There was also positive news regarding Tom Lees and Almen Abdi. The pair will be given run-outs in the Under-23s clash with Hull City at Middlewood Road today (2.00pm). It will be Lees’ second development match in the space of a week while Abdi is likely to get 45 minutes under his belt.

