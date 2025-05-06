Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three former Sheffield Wednesday players have been released by Blackpool after the club confirmed their retained list for the 2025/26 season.

The Tangerines have announced that 12 senior players will be moving on when their contracts expire at the end of the current campaign, and among them are Jordan Rhodes, Josh Onomah and Richard O’Donnell, all of whom have spent time in South Yorkshire during their respective careers. O’Donnell came through the youth ranks at Middlewood Road.

Steve Bruce’s side are the latest club to confirm who is and isn’t part of their plans for next season, following in the footsteps of Huddersfield Town as early announcers.

“Blackpool Football Club can now confirm the retained list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season,” they said on their website. “A number of players will depart the Club following the expiration of their contracts in June. These include Jordan Gabriel, Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Rhodes and Oliver Norburn. An option has been activated to extend the contract of Jake Beesley, while the Club remains in negotiations with Sonny Carey and Matthew Pennington.”

The others are Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore and Onomah. Ashley Fletcher, who had a loan spell at Hillsborough last season, remains contracted after grabbing 19 goals and assists in 2024/25.

Ex-Owls boss, Bruce, said of the news, “I would like to place on record my thanks to all of the players for their contributions this season. This is always a difficult part of the job, but I wish all of the players leaving this summer the very best for their respective futures.

“Work is already well underway for the new season, and I am enthused by the plans we have in place for the summer and beyond. I look forward to us all working together over the coming months as we prepare for what we all hope will be a successful 2025/26 season at Bloomfield Road.”

It remains to be seen when Wednesday will be announcing their list for the upcoming campaign, however there are expected to be wholesale changes once again at S6 - there are also, of course, question marks over the future of manager, Danny Röhl, as well.