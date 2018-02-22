Sheffield Wednesday: Jordan Rhodes in the frame to start for the Owls against Aston Villa

Jordan Rhodes is expected to be involved in the Owls’ Championship showdown with automatic promotion contenders Aston Villa this weekend.

The striker, Wednesday’s £8m record-signing, has returned to training, having sat-out their last two outings due to illness.

Manager Jos Luhukay told The Star: “Jordan was sick but he has now trained twice with the team. He trained individually and yesterday (Wednesday) with the team. He’s an option for Saturday.”

Rhodes has found the back of the net six times this season. His last goal came in the Boxing Day triumph over Nottingham Forest.

Wednesday, sitting 16th in the table, played without a recognised striker in the midweek defeat at Millwall.

Luhukay will have to make one enforced change to his three-man defence, with Jordan Thorniley ruled out. The young left-sided centra-half, who came through the ranks at Everton, collided with the leg of Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace in the build-up to the Lions’ winner on Tuesday evening. He was taken to hospital after being knocked unconscious but the injury was not as bad as first feared. Thorniley suffered concussion and bruising to his face.

“We are happy and relieved it’s not a big problem,” said Luhukay. “Jordan needs a week’s rest, and then maybe can come back to team training.

“There’s nothing broken, so we are very happy this young player in one to two weeks can come back to the team.”

Daniel Pudil is in pole position to replace Thorniley, having been rested versus the Lions.

There is a strong chance Luhukay will freshen up other areas of his team as Wednesday look to get back to winning ways. Sean Clare and Adam Reach are pushing for midfield recalls while Atdhe Nuhiu and Lucas Joao could feature up front.

Sixteen players are currently unavailable to Luhukay as the Owls prepare to take on third-placed Villa.

Steve Bruce’s Villa outfit have their own injury problems to contend with. Andre Green (hamstring), Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and Jed Steer (shoulder) are definitely out while influential duo Jack Grealish (calf) and Albert Adomah (hamstring) are major concerns

But Scotland international Robert Snodgrass is likely to be passed fit to play despite going off at half-time in their draw with Preston North End last time out.

A victory over Preston would have moved Villa up to second. They lost 2-0 on the road to promotion rivals Fulham last weekend.

“We’re missing a few,” said Bruce. “Our attacking players with their assists, the creative ones.

“Snoddy’s had to go off ill, Elmo (Ahmed Elmohamady) wasn’t 100 per cent.

“With [Albert] Adomah and [Jack] Grealish all of a sudden four or five of a team that has been doing so well are in the with the doc.”

