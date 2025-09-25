Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s manager, Jordan Broadbent, has issued a powerful message as Suicide Prevention Month comes to an end.

Broadbent, who sadly lost his dad as a teenager, spoke open and honestly in a personal video put together by the club, and discussed how he was hoping to use his experiences to help mould the next generation of Wednesday players as they navigate through difficult periods of their lives.

A Wednesdayite himself, the coach praised the work being done at the club by people like Henrik Pedersen, and highlighted the responsibility he feels to try and make sure the ‘human’ element of what he does at Middlewood Road is felt by those that he’s working with.

“September is Mental Health Awareness Month and Suicide Prevention Month,” he said in the video. “Which is a subject close to my heart having lost my dad to suicide as a teenager. So I think over the course of the years it’s something that I’ve been really aware of, and tried to raise awareness in my own little way - whether it be social media or little things like this.

“I was 19 years old when my dad took his own life, and that was obviously a massive moment in my life and my family’s life - to go through that as a young person. And it kind of shaped me, in good ways and not-so-good ways, having to deal with it inside my own head. And to try and make sense of it as a young person was really tough, but I think as I’ve got older it’s really motivated me to try and help young people. I think with the role I’m doing now it’s got potential to be a real impactful role to people’s lives.”

He goes on to say, “You need to connect with the young people that you’re dealing with, day in and day out… There needs to be a human side to it, and they need to see my behaviours as normal, not just a coach/athlete relationship. They need to see me as a person and me as a human...

“I think all I’m trying to do is use my lived experiences of what I got right, but also what I didn’t get right as well. I think trying to shape the young people that we’ve got around the club by maybe learning from the things I didn’t do ok, is trying to shape them and put it into them how they should act moving forward in life.

“There was a really simple message that I saw on social media and it said, ‘Tomorrow needs you’. And it does. So my message to young people going through a difficult time is that it’s ok to not be ok. And it’s not just a slogan, it is ok - it’s completely natural. But you need to understand that it’s a temporary feeling, and it will subside, it will go.”

