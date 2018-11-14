Sheffield Wednesday: Joost van Aken to continue comeback in Barnsley clash

Joost van Aken will be hoping to get some more game time under his belt on Friday night.

The Dutch defender has featured just twice for Jos Luhukay's side this season, after sustaining an ankle injury in the League Cup win at Sunderland in August.

Joost van Aken is on the comeback trail for Sheffield Wednesday.

He has been playing for the club's under-23s in recent weeks as he makes his recovery, racking up 45 minutes against Burnley and lasting over an hour against Bolton.

Neil Thompson's side welcome Barnsley to Hillsborough on Friday (7pm) with van Aken likely to be the only senior player in action.

The £4million centre-half has made 15 appearances for the Owls since arriving from Heerenveen in August 2017.

Admission is free to season ticket holders, £3 adults and £2 concessions. Barnsley will be looking to move off the bottom of the PDL2 table after four straight defeats.