Sheffield Wednesday: Joost Van Aken’s agent rules out loan move for Owls defender 

Joost Van Aken will not leave Sheffield Wednesday during the January transfer window, according to comments made in the Dutch media by the defender’s agent.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a return to his homeland to play in the Eredivisie, with PEC Zwolle reportedly chasing a loan move for the Owls man.

Sheffield Wednesday U23's Joost Van Aken in action against Burnley U23's.

But, speaking to Dutch football magazine Voetbal International, Van Aken’s agent Johan Hansma ruled out the possibility of a deal.

He said: “The new manager Steve Bruce wanted to look at the situation in recent weeks and has now decided he would like to keep Joost. A loan deal is therefore no longer negotiable.”

FC Emmen and NAC Breda were also said to be monitoring Van Aken, who has been limited by injury since joining Wednesday from SC Heerenveen in 2017.

Any proposed loan deal was expected to run until the end of the season.

Van Aken, who is contracted at the club until the summer of 2021, has made a total of 15 Championship appearances for the Owls and has featured for the under-23s side recently after returning from injury.