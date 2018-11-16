Sheffield Wednesday: Joost van Aken and David Jones get run-outs in under-23 defeat

Have your say

Joost van Aken and David Jones both got run-outs for Sheffield Wednesday’s under-23s in the loss to Barnsley at Hillsborough tonight.

Dutch defender van Aken posted 80 minutes as he recovers from an ankle injury while forgotten man Jones played 45 minutes.

Boss Neil Thompson saw his side succumb to two spectacular second half goals in the 2-1 loss and was disappointed that his side suffered a third straight loss.

“I was disappointed because we didn’t get started,” Thompson said.

“For all our good play, we can’t start like we did.

“Barnsley played with a lot of intensity but didn’t work Joe too much to be honest.

“Their goals have come from us giving away silly free-kicks away when we don’t need to.”

Barnsley's Elvis Otim fired wide for the visitors while Joe Wildsmith's handling was called into action with a series of early corners from the young Reds.

Jones, whose only senior appearance this term came in the League Cup at home to Wolves back in August, put in a busy performance here but was withdrawn at half-time.

Wednesday's Liam Waldock hit a rasping drive towards the end of the first half which visiting stopper Henry Kendrick did well to tip over the bar.

Barnsley, who had lost their previous four outings, took the lead after the restart when Victor Adeboyejo curled in a superb free-kick from 25 yards out, giving Wildsmith no chance.

Louis Wardle then doubled their lead midway through the second half when he lashed home an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box.

The young Owls side halved the deficit in the 70th minute when sub Jordan Lonchar tapped in from a few yards out.

Ben Hughes saw a near-post header kept out as the Owls pushed for parity before sub Alex Hunt saw his fierce drive dealt with comfortably by Kendrick as Barnsley held on for the points.

Wednesday: Wildsmith, Brennan, van Aken (O'Grady 80), Lee, Hughes, Clarke, Jones (Hunt 46), Kirby (Lonchar 62), Waldock, Shaw, Stobbs

Subs not used: McCulluch, West.