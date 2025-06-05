Newsome, Mellor, Kuqi and Varadi: Sheffield Wednesday through the years - All Wednesday
In this week’s edition of the All Wednesday show we look back on our chats with Jon Newsome, Neil Mellor, Shefki Kuqi and Imre Varadi, all of whom played for Wednesday at different points of the club’s history.
Newsome, an academy graduate, recalls getting *that* letter through the post after rushing home from school, Mellor talks about what it was like coming to Hillsborough as the son of a Wednesday hero, and Kuqi discusses his Steel City derby experiences. Throwing back a bit further, Varadi opens up on his time with the Owls, and how it came about.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
