Jon Newsome says that he remembers running home from school to find his Sheffield Wednesday apprenticeship offer.

Newsome, a Sheffield lad, came through the academy at Wednesday before making his debut as a 19-year-old against Arsenal, going on to make around 70 senior appearances for the club during the course of his two spells at the club.

Before all that, though, were the years spent climbing up the ladder in the Owls academy, and speaking on ‘All Wednesday’ he recalls the period when he was waiting to find out whether he’d be taking the next step in his young career.

“I was running home from school every lunchtime because we knew these letters were due,” he told the show. “And there was a lad named Steven Kiddy, who got an apprenticeship who actually ended up actually becoming the groundsman for a long time. But he lived nearby school, and I lived further away… One day he turned up at school and said that his letter had come in the post.

“I left for school before the post arrived, so I had to leg it home that day and my mum was at home, she just said, ‘It’s over there’. And I’d got an offer of an apprenticeship.”

