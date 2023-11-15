The future of Sheffield Wednesday loanee John Buckley is one that will begin to come into focus in the coming weeks, with parent club Blackburn Rovers holding a recall clause that could see him hauled back to Ewood Park in the January transfer window.

The midfielder started the first two matches of Danny Röhl's reign as Owls boss but has since featured only from the bench as the German continues to weigh-up the full breadth his available options.

Whether Rovers exercise the option to take Buckley back remains to be seen. Manager John Dahl Tomasson spoke of his regret over the deadline day decision to let the 24-year-old out on loan, a move Buckley pressed for. Tomasson's side are 12th, four points shy of the play-off places after 16 matches played.

Asked how much consideration is going into a recall for the energetic midfielder, the Dane told The Lancashire Telegraph: "It's very early days, the January market is not open yet. We have contact with John.

"I always have one of the staff, Damien Johnson, who takes control of that. We are analysing John's games when he is starting and when he is coming from the bench. I have a personal contact with him in that way. It's the same whenever you loan players out, the same with Jack (Vale) at Lincoln."

Buckley was the subject of a permanent transfer bid from Swansea City on deadline day but made clear he preferred a loan switch to Wednesday due to the club's closer proximity to his Manchester home and historic family ties to the club.