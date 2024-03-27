Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Breakthrough forward Bailey Cadamarteri made his first two appearances for England under-19s earlier in the international break, claiming his first goal in a 3-2 defeat to the USA in Morocco over the weekend. He was one of six senior Owls players announced to be called up for international duty, with a handful more players from the academy selected for their relevant age groups.

And on Tuesday pacey youngster Joey Phuthi made his bow for Zimbabwe, replacing Rotherham United loanee Andy Rinomhota in injury time as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Kenya in the final of the Four Nations tournament.

With the score at 1-1 with Kenya have levelled-up Zimbabwe's third minute opener, the match descended into chaos when Zimbabwe head coach Norman Mapeza stormed the pitch to protest the refusal of a penalty early in the second half. The clash ground to a standstill as both sets of players came together and Mapeza was sent to the stands for the remainder of the match.

Michael Olunga scored all three goals as Kenya romped to victory at the Bingu Stadium in Malawi. Despite the defeat, it serves as an important moment for Phuthi, who only turned 19 in January.

Speaking to The Star last week, Owls under-18s boss Andy Holdsworth spoke proudly on the progress made by the likes of Phuthi, Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles.

"It's always great for a player to get international recognition, but what it does is show the hard work of everybody at the football club," he said. "There's lads who have been here since the age of eight like Joey and then lads who have come in here a bit later like Pierce. It's just really pleasing to see it and it's down to how well their doing and their performances.

