Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Joey Phuthi, will join Eastbourne Borough when his Owls contract comes to an end this month.

The attacker, who caught the eye on a number of occasions at youth level as he rose up the Middlewood Road ranks, was one of several players who were informed that they would not be offered new deals for next season, but thankfully for him he’s not wasted too much time securing his next move.

This weekend it was confirmed that he’s penned a deal with National League South outfit, The Sports, as they look to push for promotion in 2025/26, and the wideman will be eager to try and play his part in that.

Joey Phuthi will leave Sheffield Wednesday this month

“Eastbourne Borough are excited to announce the signing of Joey Phuthi from Sheffield Wednesday,” they said on their website. “The 20-year-old is a rapid, versatile player known for his pace, who joins as a winger on the south coast.”

Meanwhile, the club’s manager, Matt Gray, went on to say, “It’s been a positive week for our recruitment, which concludes with the singing of Joey who is another young player who is hungry to learn.

“He is a very good prospect for the club – he is a young winger with real pace and real power, and I look forward to working with another young exciting prospect who will mix with the experience that we have.”

Borough finished third in the NLS last season before losing in the play-off semifinals... They’ll be hoping that, with Phuthi’s help, they can finish the job in the season ahead.