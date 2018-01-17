Sheffield Wednesday: Joey Pelupessy wants to join Owls, claims Heracles Almelo director Nico-Jan Hoogma

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign defensive midfielder Joey Pelupessy from Heracles Almelo, according to the Dutch club’s director Nico-Jan Hoogma.

Reports surfaced in Holland last night that Owls boss Jos Luhukay is keen on making the 24-year-old his first signing.

And speaking to Tubantia, Hoogma said: “We are not yet that far. [Our valuations do] does not yet match.

“Joey has done a fantastic job for 3.5 years here, he sees this as a unique opportunity, something he absolutely wants, we give him this, and that’s what we have to deal with.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“Joey binds people, is good with supporters and with the sponsors, he has done everything for the club in recent years, we have to find a solution there, we’re going to see what the coming days bring us.”

Luhukay refused to comment on speculation linking the Owls with Pelupessy after last night’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Carlisle United.

“I will not speak about players who are not mine,” he told The Star. “I speak about my players.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Pelupessy, who began his career at FC Twente, was recently linked with a move to MLS side New York City but Heracles blocked the move.

The former Holland Under-20 international moved to Heracles in 2014 and has racked up 119 appearances for Heracles, scoring five goals. Born-and-bred in Almelo, Pelupessy is Heracles’ captain and has made 18 starts this term but his contract expires in the summer.

Rumour is rife Wednesday are also lining up a move for Feyenoord left-back Miquel Nelom.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter