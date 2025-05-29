Music, TV, Sheffield Wednesday - Talking the Owls with musicians and actors
On this edition of All Wednesday we look back at some of our past episodes with stars of music and television as we talk Wednesday and more with Jon McClure, Joe Carnall, Ed Cosens andTommy Craig. Each have their own Owls stories to tell, some with better endings than others!
Come join us as we have a pint with the Reverend, discuss Soccer AM with Ed, relive a pivotal Milburn decision and listen to the various ways Tommy has squeezed SWFC into his different TV shows over the years.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
