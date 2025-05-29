Music, TV, Sheffield Wednesday - Talking the Owls with musicians and actors

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 11:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield is a city rich in culture and that flourishes in the arts - it just so happens that a lot of those talented people are Sheffield Wednesday fans.

On this edition of All Wednesday we look back at some of our past episodes with stars of music and television as we talk Wednesday and more with Jon McClure, Joe Carnall, Ed Cosens andTommy Craig. Each have their own Owls stories to tell, some with better endings than others!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Come join us as we have a pint with the Reverend, discuss Soccer AM with Ed, relive a pivotal Milburn decision and listen to the various ways Tommy has squeezed SWFC into his different TV shows over the years.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice