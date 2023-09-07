Of the two signings Sheffield Wednesday managed to claim on transfer deadline day, it’s fair to say that one signing attracted more excitement in the fanbase than the other.

It was a curious thing. In Jeff Hendrick the Owls have signed a Premier League midfielder who has travelled this week in hope of adding to his 79 international caps, a player who was reportedly wanted by Roma and AC Milan just a few years back.

It’s fair to say the Owls have not signed the Hendrick that eventually signed for Newcastle United in 2020, but they have signed a player of huge pedigree, talent and consistency - and who can have a hugely positive influence on the training ground.

He’s got a penchant for the spectacular, too. A cursory glance at the four goals he scored for a poor Reading side last season delivers three fairly spectacular efforts.

That the Royals’ relegation is the most recent brushstroke on his CV is perhaps a contribution to the fact John Buckley’s signing drew a more enthusiastic response from Wednesday supporters online.

The fact is that Hendrick was one of few Reading players to emerge from the campaign with credit, colleagues in Berkshire have suggested to The Star, with his attitude and effort unquestioned by his two managers at the Madejski - Paul Ince and Noel Hunt.

The 31-year-old played nearly 500 minutes more than any other Reading player last season.

Ince drew headlines for suggesting the 31-year-old was one of the few loanees at the club who showed ultimate commitment to the cause when the season went sour. He described him as a model pro who churns out ‘seven out of 10’ performances week-on-week.

“He is not a glamorous player by any means but you get what it says on the tin and when you add goals to his game then you’ve got a very good player,” Ince said.

“He is a great lad and the others love him. He trains like a demon every day. He is very professional and I like professional players and he is one you can trust. The thing about football ultimately is that you’ve got to have 11 players you can trust.

“Sometimes you don’t pick the players with the most talent but ones you can trust week in, week out and Jeff is one of those.”

Less dramatic his Hillsborough arrival may have been than Buckley, he may be older and a little rougher round the edges, but Jeff Hendrick can prove to be just as excellent a signing for Sheffield Wednesday.